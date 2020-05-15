Rhumbline Advisers Sells 22,648 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Morgan Stanley worth $73,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,985,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,655,000 after acquiring an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,736,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,195,000 after purchasing an additional 761,119 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,230,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003,047. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

