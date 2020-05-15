Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,744,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Applied Materials worth $79,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.61. 10,903,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,681,229. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.94.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.