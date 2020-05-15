Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Director Todd Foley Sells 1,837 Shares

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Director Todd Foley sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $36,813.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Todd Foley sold 22,155 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $450,632.70.

On Friday, May 8th, Todd Foley sold 6,633 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $132,991.65.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Todd Foley sold 1,626 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $32,520.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Todd Foley sold 15,826 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $317,627.82.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Todd Foley sold 19,108 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $289,677.28.

On Thursday, March 26th, Todd Foley sold 2,300 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $34,592.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Todd Foley sold 8,200 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $123,574.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Todd Foley sold 9,653 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $145,953.36.

Shares of RYTM stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.51. 137,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,650. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 15.14, a quick ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

