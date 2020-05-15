Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) CEO Purchases $32,500.00 in Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bruce William Mcclelland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $22,600.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 20,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 11,414 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,872.32.

On Friday, March 6th, Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 24,161 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $73,932.66.

NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.28. 318,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $128.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

