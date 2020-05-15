Richard Barry Sells 30,000 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $14.20 on Friday, hitting $141.25. 2,046,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,409. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,386,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,523,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.05.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

