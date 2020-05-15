Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.31 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on REI. Alliance Global Partners lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 56.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,075,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,103,772 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 2,174.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 472,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 451,508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth $859,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,233,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 305,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,659 shares during the period.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

