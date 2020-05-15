Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Capitalization of $48.09 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $48.09 million and $844,500.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010811 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

