RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 33.48%. RISE Education Cayman updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ REDU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $225.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.14. RISE Education Cayman has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

