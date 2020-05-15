Rise (RISE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $734.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Rise has a market cap of $998,342.41 and approximately $734.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rise has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027607 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000395 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 148,888,223 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision.

