Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Short Interest Update

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 13,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 26.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 4,539.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 445,185 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 48.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 314,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 209,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $1,716,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $1,547,000. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RAD. ValuEngine cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $703.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.22). Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.