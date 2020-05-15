Robert Herman Hartheimer Sells 10,000 Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Repay stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.99. 991,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,770. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. Repay Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPAY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Repay in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Repay by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Precept Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

