Robert M. Glaser Purchases 1,000 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Director Robert M. Glaser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $14,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,336 shares in the company, valued at $301,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.42. 2,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $286.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 41,281 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Financial Institutions by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

