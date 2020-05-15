Roche Holdings AG Basel’s (RHHBY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $45.08. 1,128,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,269,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,484,000 after purchasing an additional 489,609 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,622,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,922,000 after purchasing an additional 122,866 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC increased its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 5,448,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,537,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,687,000 after buying an additional 53,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,953,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,127,000 after buying an additional 192,360 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.