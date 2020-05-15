Rocket Pool Trading Up 18.2% Over Last Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00024663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $23.90 million and $150,603.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00042794 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.08 or 0.03501192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055047 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031040 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

