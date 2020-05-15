Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Roper Technologies worth $85,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after buying an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,273,000 after buying an additional 134,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after buying an additional 515,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after buying an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.45. 48,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,481. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.07. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

