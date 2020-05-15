Rosenblatt Securities Increases A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $45.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

AOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $5,487,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

