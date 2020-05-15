Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $148.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $102.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 21.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Wix.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

WIX opened at $189.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.90 and its 200-day moving average is $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $189.99.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,253 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Wix.Com during the first quarter worth about $69,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wix.Com by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,513,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,035,000 after buying an additional 1,021,273 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wix.Com by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,892,000 after buying an additional 849,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Wix.Com by 890.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 852,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,232,000 after buying an additional 766,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.