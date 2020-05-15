Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rosetta Stone by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RST traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,813. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. Rosetta Stone has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $410.42 million, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Rosetta Stone will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

