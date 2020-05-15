Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Decreased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,003.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.65.

Shares of ROST traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average of $105.31. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

