Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for about 2.4% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 492.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,058 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.65.

ROST traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

