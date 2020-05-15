Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price lowered by Cfra from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.65.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $84.39. The company had a trading volume of 133,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,891. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,908.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,454,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,545,000 after buying an additional 25,137,186 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8,178.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,859,040 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,631 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7,335.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,000,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $288,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,020 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,472,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.