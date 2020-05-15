Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYCC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,951. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of $3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $1.42. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

