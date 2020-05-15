Rotork (LON:ROR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ROR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 267.73 ($3.52).

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 239.60 ($3.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 292.10.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13 ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rotork will post 1364.9999983 earnings per share for the current year.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.