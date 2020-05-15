Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Getting Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) have been trending extremely negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Caribbean Cruises earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,235,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,577,151. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

