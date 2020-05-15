Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A):

5/4/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/1/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

5/1/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/20/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/17/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/16/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/16/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

RDS.A stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

