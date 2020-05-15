ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROYMY. Deutsche Bank raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

ROYMY opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.88. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81.

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

