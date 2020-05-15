Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,875,110 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 176.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,639,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.71% of TechnipFMC worth $51,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $201,223,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189,029 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,288,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,316 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.34.

FTI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 129,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $196,430. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

