Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 8,695 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of NetEase worth $54,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NetEase by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in NetEase by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in NetEase by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Macquarie downgraded NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.96.

NASDAQ NTES traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,424. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $375.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.39. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

