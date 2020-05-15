Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 416,736 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,772,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,736 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 5.68% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $49,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.78. 4,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.35. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 19.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.