Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 121,003 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.49% of Domino’s Pizza worth $62,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.07.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $372.40. 21,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,032. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $387.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.60 and a 200-day moving average of $310.22.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,538 shares of company stock worth $24,403,278. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

