Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120,045 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Cadence Design Systems worth $49,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,956,485,000 after buying an additional 2,872,493 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,689,171,000 after buying an additional 1,361,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,060,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,858,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,018,000 after purchasing an additional 296,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $4,032,512.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,871 shares in the company, valued at $14,754,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $109,108.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,528.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,077 shares of company stock worth $23,526,115. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.