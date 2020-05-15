Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,799 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Northern Trust worth $55,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.96.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,425. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.23. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

