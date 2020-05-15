Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,278 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $69,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 42,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.53. The company had a trading volume of 719,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

