Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,537 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Corteva worth $52,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 61,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,131. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

