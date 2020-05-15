Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $51.74 Million Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Arista Networks worth $51,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,039,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,286,000 after acquiring an additional 46,261 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 997,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,880,000 after acquiring an additional 67,551 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after acquiring an additional 107,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,786,000 after acquiring an additional 154,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.31. 42,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,149. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $289.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,204.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $1,079,688.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,406,223. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.59.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

