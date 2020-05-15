Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $53.58 Million Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 478.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,479 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Mercadolibre worth $53,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,351,000 after purchasing an additional 864,708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,026,000 after buying an additional 227,377 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,313,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth about $270,145,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,018,000 after buying an additional 436,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $776.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,564. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.37 and a beta of 1.56. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $805.84.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $735.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.95.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

