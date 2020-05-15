Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $75.70 Million Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,563 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Sherwin-Williams worth $75,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,140,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,025,000 after buying an additional 361,140 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,436,000 after buying an additional 292,828 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,771,000 after buying an additional 234,396 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,182,000 after buying an additional 208,608 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $9.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $555.40. 27,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $494.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.07. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

