Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,714 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Xcel Energy worth $61,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $56.70. 187,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.68. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

