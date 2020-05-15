Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,904,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,528 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $67,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In related news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. 979,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,636. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

