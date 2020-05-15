Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,847 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Kimberly Clark worth $50,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,754,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 31.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

NYSE KMB traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,394. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.83. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

