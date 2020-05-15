Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 419,043 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Applied Materials worth $57,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $2,475,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,853,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

