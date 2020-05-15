Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,296,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 359,478 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of BP worth $55,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in BP by 555.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in BP by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,039,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,481,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.81.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

