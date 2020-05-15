Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 168,953 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,953 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $51,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.85. The stock had a trading volume of 608,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,688. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.57.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,114,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $48,551.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,541 shares of company stock valued at $29,362,074. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

