Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 170,707 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 170,707 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Home Depot worth $106,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.85.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.14 on Friday, reaching $237.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,328,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,390. The firm has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.28. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

