Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,266 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,266 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $56,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.78. 505,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,129. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

