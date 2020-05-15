Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 582,135 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,427,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 582,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $52,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,067 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,484,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 52.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. 421,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,621,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.