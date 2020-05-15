Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 77,465 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,465 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Phillips 66 worth $50,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,569,000 after acquiring an additional 232,813 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,047,000 after acquiring an additional 134,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $506,457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,050,000 after acquiring an additional 101,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 133,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,880. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

