Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 97,605 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,483,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,605 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of UDR worth $54,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in UDR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,819,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,915,800. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UDR traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.82. 118,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.