Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RWEOY. HSBC raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

RWEOY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 42,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

