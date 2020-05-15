RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RWE. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on RWE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €28.96 ($33.67).

Get RWE alerts:

RWE stock traded up €0.65 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €27.46 ($31.93). The company had a trading volume of 4,538,179 shares. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a one year high of €23.28 ($27.07). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.60.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.